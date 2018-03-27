Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Smith dropped as Royals captain
Cricket

Ball Tampering: Things just got worse for Smith

by Pater Lalor
27th Mar 2018 5:21 AM

BESEIGED Australia captain Steve Smith stood down from the captaincy of IPL franchise the Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

The decision was revealed in a statement which said, "It's in the best interest of the Rajasthan Royals that he steps down as Captain so the team can get ready for the start of the IPL without the ongoing distractions."

TOUGH: Smith, Warner could miss Ashes, World Cup

Royals' head of cricket Zubin Bharucha said, "The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricket world.

We have been in constant touch with the BCCI and taken their counsel. Furthermore we have been in regular contact with Steve."

Royals co-owner Manoj Badale added: "The game is bigger than any individual and we hold this thought close to our heart."

Related Items

Show More
ball tampering rajasthan royals steve smith
News Corp Australia
BREAKING: Person injured in logging incident

BREAKING: Person injured in logging incident

Breaking Emergency services are responding to reports of a logging accident on a rural property

  • 27th Mar 2018 3:57 PM
'Offensive, sexist': Is it time to get tough on Wicked vans?

'Offensive, sexist': Is it time to get tough on Wicked vans?

News Call to ban "horrendous" slogans after grandmother's outrage

BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

BEFORE AND AFTER: 12 months after the flood

News 16-page feature looks at what we've learnt and how we've recovered

Guide: What to take and what to leave at home for Bluesfest

Guide: What to take and what to leave at home for Bluesfest

Whats On What's the deal with bags, chairs and pets? Here are the answers

Local Partners