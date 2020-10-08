Steve Smith shocks the nation with hidden musical talent

Steve Smith has been using his pandemic downtime to work on his musical skills and made the brave step of sharing his talents with the world.

Considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Smith is now working on his guitar skills and has one of Australia's top musicians in his corner in Guy Sebastian.

"Guy was great. I enjoyed having some fun with him and learning some techniques," Smith told The Daily Telegraph. "Clearly there is plenty of work to be done and I won't be quitting my day job any time soon but I do enjoy it."

Steve Smith in the clip uploaded this week.

Smith, 31, and chart topping singer Sebastian, 38, have enjoyed a friendship out of the public eye for some time.

And Sebastian has made no secret of his love of the sport of cricket.

On a recent catch-up at Sebastian's Maroubra home, the pair spent time in his studio refining Smith's singing and guitar skills.

Steve Smith in the dressing rooms of the SCG with all of his kit. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Subsequently, Smith this week shared a video to social media playing guitar and singing Mitch Rossell track, All I Need To See.

"Obviously Smithy has mastered the great game of cricket and will go down as one of the greats," Sebastian said of his mate.

"I came to know about some of his other passions recently when he came over to have a hit of tennis and he pulled out the guitar and started singing. Like his cricket Smithy is brave and willing to put in the work.

"He's had no training beyond change room jams and one fun session in my studio. I loved seeing his post the other day and look forward to the day when he can sing as effortlessly as when he moves across his off stump to whip it across his legs."

Singer Guy Sebastian at Sony HQ. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Smith isn't the only Aussie cricketer to have tried their hand at music.

Retired cricket great Brett Lee not only dabbled in Bollywood acting but also released a single called You're the One For Me, featuring Asha Bhosle.

Lee also appeared on the first series of The Masked Singer.

Originally published as Steve Smith shocks the nation with hidden musical talent