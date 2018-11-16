Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations.
Bindi Iwrin and Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo for the Steve Irwin Day celebrations. John McCutcheon
Community

Steve Irwin's legacy shines bright

Matty Holdsworth
by
16th Nov 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA Zoo was turned into a sea of khaki in celebration of the iconic Crocodile Hunter.

Thousands flocked to the Beerwah zoo for the annual Steve Irwin Day yesterday to remember his legacy.

Bindi Irwin said days like this made her feel like her father's spirit lived on.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take a selfie with the crowd.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell take a selfie with the crowd. John McCutcheon

"Khaki is not just a colour, it's an attitude, and all of our visitors are looking fantastic," she said.

"Dad loved all animals, not just the cute and cuddly ones.

"We want to encourage everyone to believe they have the strength to change the world.

"If we work together, we can create a bright future for generations to come, just like Dad did."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Australian country musician Adam Brand was also there to celebrate the larger than life man.

"I am honoured to be apart of this, they're an incredible family," he said.

"Just walking around this place you see what a legacy he left.

"It is a great Australian story."

australia zoo steve irwin steve irwin day wildlife warrior
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

    Incredible effort to lift car off motorcyclist after crash

    News FIREFIGHTERS have praised members of the public who helped emergency service crews to lift a vehicle and rescue a motorbike rider.

    • 16th Nov 2018 9:15 AM
    Danny's brave journey to find work at bowlo

    premium_icon Danny's brave journey to find work at bowlo

    News "I've got no words. I'm really enjoying it"

    Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    premium_icon Is this 'big thing' coming to Lismore?

    News Norco could scoop a giant ice-cream for Lismore

    Car crash closes highway at Ballina

    Car crash closes highway at Ballina

    News Two-car crash near Ballina, and a separate truck crash near Maclean

    Local Partners