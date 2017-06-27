WATCH: The video that got local muso 40,000 views in a week

Brisbane based band Stepson released 'Come With Me' in conjunction with the announcement of their Australian tour which will see the band travel to Casino as the first stop on the tour - alongside mates Stateside and Aburden. Photo Contributed

A casino local is gaining national exposure after his band's brand new video is sitting at nearly 40,000 views in just under a week.

Jayden Ridley is enjoying the dividends of years of hard work in the local music scene with national airplay and a new single.

Brisbane based band Stepson released 'Come With Me' in conjunction with the announcement of their Australian tour which will see the band travel to Casino as the first stop on the tour - alongside mates Stateside and Aburden.

"Being that kid who grew up in a regional country town and saw all his favourite bands always play only major cities and having to travel to Gold Coast/Brisbane to see live music, it was always difficult - especially before I had my license," Jayden said.

"So when the opportunity arises where I can fit in a hometown show I always try to make something work so those who can't travel can still get to see something I'm always harping on about."

The brand new song, which premiered Wednesday night on triple j's SHORT. FAST. LOUD, was brought to life by producer Callan Orr at Avalanche Studios and drums were recorded by Sam Bassal (Drummer from Ocean Grove).

Stepson are a 5 piece melodic-hardcore band that pride themselves on having high energy, honest lyrics and raw, emotive music.

Jayden performed many gigs with his old bands Seabound, and Knuckle Children in Lismore and Byron Bay meeting musicians from all over the country.

"Yeah, funnily enough I met my now band mates through playing shows with Seabound and their old band," he said.

"Stepson is almost like a 'super group' of little local bands that have now broken up."

While the band's drummer resides in Sydney, Jayden continued to live in Casino despite touring the country for gigs.

"I'm fortunate enough to have a casual job at Lemos Freechoice in Casino and they are extremely supportive of my music career.

"The band is gaining some real momentum but it still doesn't pay the rent so I'm lucky I have a job who is happy for me to tour for weeks at a time and I still have a job when I get home," he said.

"I personally worked really hard on this song and tried my best to step everything up, which I think is noticeable and a lot of people are enjoying it.

"We've got the catchy upbeat chorus' and fast paced punk beats mixed with ambient clean sections and occasionally a big fat breakdown that would make parkway drive lovers smile."

Vocalist Brock Conry wanted to share his process on writing the lyrics and the themes surrounding the song.

"'Come With Me' is about the constant self-deprecation you face when you think you aren't good enough for some one you truly care about," Brock said.

"For me personally, I thought I was doing the right thing but the extent of what I created was ultimately the worst thing I could've done."

The tour begins July 28th and takes in Casino, Brisbane for 18+ and AA shows, Newcastle, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne for 18+ and AA shows.

Both supports, Stateside and Aburden have new releases out now as well - and have been making moves of their own lately.

Tickets go on sale for the Come With Me release tour on Thursday June 29 at oztix.com.au.