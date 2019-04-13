Menu
WALK FOR A PURPOSE: Rainbow Station Early Education Centre have created a team for Walk For Autism. From left Emmerson, Allirah, Lachlan, Arabella, Gracie, Robert and Caitlin Pyke-Nott.
Community

Stepping out to raise autism awareness

Jackie Munro
by
13th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
AS PART of Autism Awareness Month, staff at Rainbow Station Early Education Centre are making strides to raise funds for autism awareness.

Staff are raising funds in the Walk for Autism campaign, led by Rainbow Station's educational leader Jessica Wilkinson.

Centre director Caitlin Pyke-Nott said the aim of the campaign was to help people understand how those on the spectrum see, hear, feel and experience the world differently.

"Even simple, everyday tasks such as walking or going out of the house can be a huge challenge for someone with autism, or those who care for someone with autism," she said.

"The whole point of the campaign was, as well as raising funds, is for participants to walk in the shoes of someone with autism, or someone who cares for someone with autism."

Staff have been challenged to walk 10,000 steps per day throughout the month, with the staff member who walks the most set to take home a prize.

Miss Pyke-Nott said the Rainbow Station staff team had currently raised $1200, with a goal of $1500.

Autism Spectrum Australia created the campaign, which is a free virtual walking event, meaning you can do it at your own pace, in your own time.

To donate go to the Walk for Autism site.

