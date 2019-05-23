Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stepfather to teen: ‘No one has an arse like yours’

by ANNIE PERETS
23rd May 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast woman's life turned into "chaos" after her stepfather groped her bottom and made inappropriate remarks, tearing their family apart, a court was told.

The man said to the woman "no one has an arse like yours" after he sexually assaulted her on November 22, 2016. She was 17.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to sexual assault.

The 46-year-old was drunk when he grabbed the teenager's bottom for a "few seconds" in the home where they lived.

The woman's mother was not home at the time.

He told the girl "not all girls have a butt like that sweaty" and "it's hard not to notice you" in a follow-up text conversation.

Defence barrister Julian Noud said his client's behaviour was a result of "momentary lapse" due to his intoxication on the "regrettable day".

The offender wrote an apology to the woman on her 18th birthday.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse shamed his irresponsible parenting.

"You were drinking at a time you should have been supervising," Ms Dowse said.

"It was totally inappropriate, stupid beyond belief."

The man was fined $5000. A conviction was recorded.

His former family, including the victim, were present in court.

More Stories

abuse groping stepfather teen

Top Stories

    Will there be job losses as council fixes $6m black hole?

    premium_icon Will there be job losses as council fixes $6m black hole?

    Council News LISMORE City Council's general manager says a proposed 31 per cent rate rise is "not fixed" as they wait for feedback from the community.

    Bishop to raise issue of child abuse when he meets the Pope

    premium_icon Bishop to raise issue of child abuse when he meets the Pope

    Religion & Spirituality Lismore Catholic Bishop Gregory Homeming will visit Rome in June

    Casino gets fresh with new fruit and veg shop

    premium_icon Casino gets fresh with new fruit and veg shop

    Business The corner site had been empty for more than six years

    Ocean pool plans to go before council

    premium_icon Ocean pool plans to go before council

    Council News Councillors have been recommended to hold off on planning changes