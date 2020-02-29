Menu
Tenterfield residents are encouraged to help Tenterfield Creek recover from the impacts of drought, fire and flood with a working bee on Sunday, March 1. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
Step up to clean up for fish

Jackie Munro
29th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
FOLLOWING drought, fire and flood, our local waterways and marine wildlife are suffering.

This year the Granite Borders Landcare are focusing their efforts this Clean Up Australia Day on the water catchments.

Residents are encouraged to help Tenterfield Creek recover from the impacts of drought, fire and flood with a working bee on Sunday, March 1.

Following the clean up there will be a free barbecue and family fun activities.

Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said the community event was made possible with $15,000 funding from the Australian Government’s Community Environment Program, NSW Government’s Environmental Trust and OzFish’s corporate partner BCF.

“All through the drought, fire and flood events, the council has worked closely with OzFish to ensure the survival of fish stocks in Tenterfield Dam, Tenterfield Creek and other major waterways in our shire,” Mr Petty said.

“We are proud to partner with Community Clean Up 2020, Moombahlene Local Aboriginal Land Council, NSW Environmental Trust and Granite Borders Landcare to clean up this important section of Tenterfield Creek.”

The working bee will be held from 8am to 1pm on Sunday, March 1 at Jubilee Park, Manners Street, Tenterfield.

Please bring your sturdy shoes, sun protection, and drinking water, with gloves provided.

