Step out to help kids with heart disease

HAVE A HEART: Wollongbar's Kymberley Moss and her daughter Charlotte Miller are asking locals to take part in a walk on Sunday in Ballina raising money for HeartKids helping children, like Charlotte, born with a congenital heart disease. Contributed

WOLLONGBAR'S Kymberley Moss is urging locals to step out on Sunday, September 8, in support of kids born with a congenital heart disease.

Her daughter, Charlotte Miller now aged two, was one of what is reported to be eight babies a day born with congenital heart disease in Australia, the nation's leading cause of infant death, with no known cure.

Charlotte was born on September 30, 2016.

Kymberley says Charlotte is one of the lucky ones.

While she was born with a transposition of the main arteries -- which can be more easily described as a plumbing problem that impacted the amount of oxygen being delivered to the body -- as well as two holes in the heart, she is recovering exceptionally well.

Kymberley said Charlotte's diagnosis was made within hours of birth at Lismore Base Hospital.

Charlotte was flown to a Brisbane hospital for an 11-hour open heart surgery at 13 days old, and will one day require more surgery for a narrowing of the pulmonary artery which was a result of the initial life-saving intervention.

For Kymberley, it all seemed to happen so while she was in the fog of birth that it took her a while to realise how serious Charlotte's condition was.

But now, it's a different story.

Charlotte has six-monthly check-ups with a cardiologist.

"But you wouldn't even know there was anything wrong with her,” Kymberley said.

"The cardiologist is amazed at how well she is doing.

"It could have been a different story.”

Sunday's walk in Ballina will be held to raise money for HeartKids, a charity which provides support for families with children with congenital heart disease but also funds research.

The walk will start from Pop Denison Park on the eastern bank of Shaws Bay, and follow a route along the bayside beach and along North Wall, return.

There are two distances for walkers: 4km represents the four lives lost to congenital heart disease in Australia every week; and 8km which represents the eight babies born with congenital heart disease in Australia each day.

Registration for the Two Feet and a Heartbeat walk begins at 9am on Sunday for the 10am start.

The cost of entry is $32.50 for an adult and $12.50 for a child.