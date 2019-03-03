Step-by-step guide to propagating plants from cuttings

After pruning your hibiscus, you can use the cuttings to propagate new plants.

Shrubs such as buddlejas and hibiscus that have finished flowering can be trimmed now to keep them tidy. Prune off spent flowers and give plants a quick and easy feed with a fast-acting liquid fertiliser.

Turn pruned pieces of stems into cuttings, so you can grow some more plants for your garden. Here are the easy steps to propagate plants from cuttings:

Choose pieces of stems 10-15cm long, which are not too soft and floppy.

The stem should be cut just below a node (a bump on the stem where leaves emerge). This is where new roots can develop.

Remove all but the top two leaves from the piece of stem, and for large leafed plants like hibiscus, the remaining top leaves can be halved (cut in half cross ways). This helps to reduce the amount of moisture lost from the leaves.

Dip bottom ends of the stems into a hormone gel to promote root development and seal and protect the cutting.

Gently insert the dipped ends of the cuttings into pots or trays and keep in a cool, sheltered, well-lit position.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.