Stefanovic’s new morning gig

Peter Stefanovic has a new job with Sky News as the new co-host of weekday breakfast program First Edition, alongside Laura Jayes. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Peter Stefanovic has a new job with Sky News as the new co-host of weekday breakfast program First Edition, alongside Laura Jayes. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Peter Stefanovic will return to screens in a role with Sky News, co-anchoring its flagship breakfast news program.

The former Channel 9 star has announced he will appear alongside current First Edition anchor Laura Jayes.

"I'm excited. Thrilled about it, actually," Stefanovic told News Corp.

"It's a great challenge, a wonderful opportunity and a fantastic privilege to be asked to be part of the Sky News team."

The new gig comes after Mr Stefanovic was dropped from the Nine line-up in December while he was in Mexico celebrating the wedding of his brother, former Today show host Karl Stefanovic, to shoe designer Jasmine Yarborough.

It has been a tough year for the brothers, whose careers took a hit after Stefanovic was overheard complaining to Karl about his colleagues during an Uber ride.

Peter Stefanovic (right) with his brother Karl Stefanovic in 2017. Source: Peter Stefanovic/Instagram.

Stefanovic may also have been damaged by the fallout from this brother's messy divorce from Cassandra Thorburn and extravagant nuptials.

The controversy saw the ratings of Today plummet, claiming Stefanovic's career as the co-host of Weekend Today, his brother's position on Today and his wife Sylvia Jeffrey's position as a Today newsreader.

Stefanovic, who was also previously a foreign correspondent for Nine News, said it had been a "tough year'. He said it was "embarrassing" and he felt "ashamed" for a lot of what happened.

"Not just because of the damage I might have caused to my employer, but also to my family as well," he said.

Stefanovic describes himself as a private person and said found all the attention uncomfortable. He credits Jeffreys with supporting him and helping him get through it.

"I'm hungry," he said. "I'm rested and ready to attack and to put together some great shows with Laura and the team."

Sky News CEO Paul Whittaker said Stefanovic was an outstanding journalist and broadcaster and welcomed him to the team.