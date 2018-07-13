Menu
Karl Stefanovic and girlfriend talk about media
Celebrity

Stefanovic and Packer’s European bromance

by Kris Crane
12th Jul 2018 8:49 AM
AUSTRALIA'S greatest bromance is alive and well.

Leading Channel 9 host Karl Stefanovic has joined long-time mate James Packer for a Mediterranean jaunt aboard the former Crown chairman's superyacht EJI.

Just days after Packer quit private company Consolidated Press Holdings, the old friends were spotted sunning themselves off Capri yesterday with their respective partners.

 

It is the first time in several months the billionaire and the Today host have been seen together, quashing rumours of a rift in their friendship.

Packer’s girlfriend, Kylie Lim, with Karl’s partner, Jasmine Yarbrough. Supplies
Rounding out the boys' club was Sydney businessman Ben Tilley, who spent much of 2017 with Packer after his own marriage breakdown.

 

Packer's new girlfriend Kylie Lim appears to have sparked up a friendship with Stefanovic's partner, shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough, with Instagram shots showing the pair enjoying the European summer sun with wine in hand.

