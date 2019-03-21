Stefan Kapicic's Marvel-lous role

Stefan Kapicic, right, in a scene from season four of the TV series Better Call Saul.

BEING cast in a Marvel film was a dream come true for comic book fan Stefan Kapicic.

But voicing the X-Men character Colossus in the two Deadpool films has also had a knock-on effect, helping him to land roles in some of his favourite shows.

Since starring in the R-rated blockbusters, the German-born Serbian actor has appeared in the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul and the Cold War spy thriller Counterpart opposite Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons.

"Getting into so many beautiful and well-known projects, I see myself as a lucky actor," he says.

"I speak German so I played a German agent (in Counterpart) and I had three or four episodes that were connected to J.K. The pleasure of working with J.K. was something you just can't explain. Watching and studying that man - those are the things you can't pay for."

Sadly, Kapicic couldn't return in season two of Counterpart, currently airing on SBS, because it clashed with filming for Better Call Saul.

"That happens sometimes, but on the bright side I got into the Breaking Bad world. I'm a huge fan so I was really excited to be in Albuquerque (in the US state of New Mexico) filming with all those guys."

The actor, who speaks nine languages and is the son of Yugoslavian basketball Dragan Kapicic, has also reunited with Deadpool director Tim Miller in the new Netflix series Love, Death & Robots.

"It's a show that's really hard to explain. It's 18 short stories based on (the themes of) love, death and robots," he says.

"Every story is an anthology and they're masterpieces of modern animation; visually it's outstanding. When I was working on it as a lead actor in one of the stories I was really in awe of the effects and craft of the people who did that. The episode range from three to 15 minutes, depending on the story, and every single one is totally different. Some are really funny, others are brutal and some are weird."

Kapicic returns to Australia next month to appear at the Supanova pop culture expo.

"When I arrive I hope I'll get feedback for the Netflix show; I'm really proud of it," he says.

"In a way it's a response to Black Mirror in a modern, animated way and I think those Supanova fans, especially, will be mesmerised by it."

After attending the event in Sydney and Perth, he's excited to greet fans in Queensland for the first time.

"The Australian fans are some of the best in the world, and that's not a thing I'm saying wherever I go," he says.

"They are so into the superhero movies and pop culture. They know so many things. I'm a comic book fan but I sometimes struggle in conversation because they know so much. It's a beautiful thing to interact with them and thank them because without them we wouldn't be where we are."

Better Call Saul is available to stream now on Stan. Love, Death & Robots is available to stream now on Netflix.

The Supanova Comic Con and Gaming Expo plays the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 12 to 14.