Steak house closes, new Asian fusion restaurant opens

Ryce Byron Bay manager Michael Gavaghan in the main dining area of the new restaurant. Marc Stapelberg

A NEW Asian fusion restaurant has opened its doors this week at the former home of Hogs Breath Cafe in Byron Bay's Jonson St.

Ryce had its opening night on Monday and served about 80 people for dinner.

The food and cocktail list is said to take traditional dishes and drinks and add a little twist to create an entirely new concept for guests.

Ryce's head chef Adam Marino is well versed on Asian cuisine and cooking, having most recently spent time on the Gold Coast at the Rick Shores restaurant.

Some of the signature dishes already available include tuna tacos, bug bells and a few light curries.

All a massive jump from the former meat-dominated selection of the venue's predecessor, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options also featuring on the ever-growing menu.

General manager Michael Gavaghan said staff were all excited Ryce was finally open and bringing something new into the mix in Byron.

"Super excited to be right on the oceanfront here, opening this new restaurant and bringing it to Byron Bay,” Mr Gavaghan said.

"We really want people to be able to dictate their own experience here so we want people to be able to come in and have one of our tacos for $6-7 and a glass of wine and still have change from $30.

"But we also want people to come in here if they want to celebrate and have a nice bottle of champagne or our banquet menu which is $55.

"It is a nice way to try and graze through the menu and make sure you can still keep on going after you've finished.”

Bar manager Damien Allen has worked with Asian produce to create Ryce's cocktail list.

"There are some cool twists on things like clover clubs (and a) ... mango mojito. There are some really cool flavours coming through on the cocktail list,” Mr Gavaghan said.

On weekends Ryce will host DJs from 8pm to try and keep people kicking around until the restaurant closes.

"The vibe itself will be pretty chilled, so afternoon casual drinking sessions and then in the evening it will be a bit more elevated,” Mr Gavaghan said.

"If you would like to come see what we are up to here, we are open from 3pm on Mondays and noon every other day.”