Some parts of the Northern Rivers have had rain this afternoon.
Steady rain, thunder reported across the Northern Rivers

24th Aug 2018 3:20 PM

SOME parts of the Northern Rivers have had welcome rain this afternoon, and weather experts are predicting there's more to come.

So far the rain has been scattered.

But North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said he expected showers and storms to develop into the afternoon and night.

Posting on the NCSC Facebook page, many residents said they'd had at least a little sprinkling of rain already.

Samantha Wortelhock wrote: "Raining steadily Mullumbimby for over an hour."

Hannah Beaumont: "We had a heavy shower and thunder at midday at Wollongbar."

Craig Petruszka: "Good consistent rain in Mullumbimby."

Greg Ramsay: "Rumbling and light sprinkle in Federal."

Matt Max Walker: "There was this strange sound I heard on the roof and I wasn't sure what it was until I investigated and it seems water was falling from the sky. I googled what this was and it was something called rain."

Have you had any rain at your place? Email news@northernstar.com.au and let us know.

