Staying for a lifetime in our hearts

Kyogle bazaar coordinator Sandy Szoko with Kyogle Council economics officer Malcolm Wallis celebrating the success of the first bazaar.
Samantha Elley
by

SHOCKING news has hit the town of Kyogle with the death of one of their own.

Kyogle Council's Tourism Economic Development Officer Malcolm Wallis died this morning from a suspected heart attack.

The news was relayed to the community via Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland's Facebook page in a public statement from Kyogle Council General Manager, Graham Kennett.

"It is with great sorrow that I advise, Kyogle Council today lost a valued employee and member of our local community," the statement said.

"Malcolm was a caring and dedicated colleague, a great friend to many and a true gentleman."

On a more personal note, Ms Mulholland is preparing to gather tributes to be able to present to Mr Wallis' family.

"He was amazing, so full of energy," she said.

"Kyogle's town motto is 'Come for a day, stay for a life time' and that was Malcolm's."

On a personal note from this journalist, Malcolm was a pleasure to do stories with, loved promoting the town he lived in and never hesitated to have a chat and catchup.

All his emails were signed off with 'Living the dream' which to me reflects the positive attitude he always shared.

Topics:  death heart attack kyogle malcolm wallis northern rivers obituary

Lismore Northern Star
