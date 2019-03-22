Stay tuned to our website for rolling election updates

IT'S ON: Who will take out the 2019 State Elections for the seat of Ballina.

WITH two of the most marginal seats in the state, all eyes will be on the Northern Rivers during the NSW election on Saturday.

The Northern Star will cover the count throughout the night providing updates for Ballina and Lismore in particular.

Ben Franklin of the Nationals has promised big in Ballina, but will voters buy it? Or will the sitting Greens member Tamara Smith survive? Perhaps Labor's Asren Pugh is in with a chance.

In Lismore, it's a genuine three-way tussle, with former federal member for Page Janelle Saffin the short-priced favourite with the bookies, ahead of Sue Higginson of the Greens and Austin Curtin of the Nationals, who is seeking election following the retirement of sitting member Thomas George.

