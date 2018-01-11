Stay off our dunes: Council

Erosions at Clarkes Beach in the past has left sand dunes at risk of collapse. Byron Shire residents and visitors are being asked to stay away from dunes.

Erosions at Clarkes Beach in the past has left sand dunes at risk of collapse. Byron Shire residents and visitors are being asked to stay away from dunes. Marc Stapelberg

WITH summer holidays in full swing, Byron Shire Council is asking locals and visitors to take special care of the shire's precious coastal dunes by steering clear of them.

"It takes time and a huge community effort to regenerate coastal dunes and so we're reminding everyone to respect the dune environment while they're out and about enjoying our beautiful beaches," the council's Coastal Biodiversity Coordinator Chloe Dowsett said.

The council recently engaged Bushland Restoration to undertake planting and seeding work at New Brighton to help stabilise the dune following beach scraping works earlier this year. The work consisted of collecting plant material such as spinifex, goats foot and pigface cuttings and planting across the entire 1.3km length of the New Brighton dune.

"We thank all the tireless dune regenerators from the local dunecare groups and bushland restoration services who've spent hours planting at New Brighton to create a more resilient dune system," Ms Dowsett said.

"The establishment of vegetation in a dune system helps to keep the dune intact and aids in combating coastal hazards and storms.

"We want to ensure that all this hard work and effort is not undone by beach users trampling new plants, dumping garden waste or introducing invasive weeds on their shoes.

"Our advice is simple - stick to the formal beach access paths and arrangements and that way you will avoid trampling on new plants and the underlying flora and fauna," she said.