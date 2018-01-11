Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Stay off our dunes: Council

Erosions at Clarkes Beach in the past has left sand dunes at risk of collapse. Byron Shire residents and visitors are being asked to stay away from dunes.
Erosions at Clarkes Beach in the past has left sand dunes at risk of collapse. Byron Shire residents and visitors are being asked to stay away from dunes. Marc Stapelberg

WITH summer holidays in full swing, Byron Shire Council is asking locals and visitors to take special care of the shire's precious coastal dunes by steering clear of them.

"It takes time and a huge community effort to regenerate coastal dunes and so we're reminding everyone to respect the dune environment while they're out and about enjoying our beautiful beaches," the council's Coastal Biodiversity Coordinator Chloe Dowsett said.

The council recently engaged Bushland Restoration to undertake planting and seeding work at New Brighton to help stabilise the dune following beach scraping works earlier this year. The work consisted of collecting plant material such as spinifex, goats foot and pigface cuttings and planting across the entire 1.3km length of the New Brighton dune.

"We thank all the tireless dune regenerators from the local dunecare groups and bushland restoration services who've spent hours planting at New Brighton to create a more resilient dune system," Ms Dowsett said.

"The establishment of vegetation in a dune system helps to keep the dune intact and aids in combating coastal hazards and storms.

"We want to ensure that all this hard work and effort is not undone by beach users trampling new plants, dumping garden waste or introducing invasive weeds on their shoes.

"Our advice is simple - stick to the formal beach access paths and arrangements and that way you will avoid trampling on new plants and the underlying flora and fauna," she said.

Topics:  beaches byron shire council dune care northern rivers environment

Lismore Northern Star
SES warns Northern Rivers to 'get ready' as storms build

SES warns Northern Rivers to 'get ready' as storms build

DAMAGING winds, heavy rain and large hail are all possible.

Lismore Turf Club plans heartfelt welcome for Scott Jones

WARM WELCOME: The Lismore Turf Club are planning a heartfelt welcome to their beloved secretary Scott Jones, who is recovering in Royal Brisbane Hospital after a gas explosion last year..

Vice president says Scott is recovering well after gas explosion

'Everyone will want to beat us': Swans stay positive

LISMORE SWANS: The men's and women's teams are fired up for the start of the 2018 AFL season.

It's going to be a tough year, but they're ready for the challenge

LISTEN: Who are the local Song of The Year finalists?

SIBLINGS: Angus and Julia Stone.

Do you know who whote the hits Snow and Isn't Is a Pity?

Local Partners