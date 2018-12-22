Menu
A severe storm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers.
Weather

Stay indoors: Damaging winds, hailstones, rain on way

Amber Gibson
by
22nd Dec 2018 4:04 PM

A SEVERE weather warning has been issued for Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Kyogle, Yamba and Maclean.

The Bureau of Meteorology Severe said thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, locally destructive in the Northern Rivers, large hail, with possibly giant hailstones in the Northern Rivers and may produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

- Unplug computers and appliances and avoid using the phone during the storm.

- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued at 6:40 pm tonight.

Lismore Northern Star

