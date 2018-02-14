Stay cool in the pool with extended hours

More chance to go swimming in Kyogle shire's pools.

More chance to go swimming in Kyogle shire's pools. David Nielsen

WITH the ongoing heatwave we are experiencing across the Northern Rivers, what could be better than longer pool hours.

Kyogle Council has come to the party and will extending hours from today at their pools across the shire.

Here are the updates for the shire's pools

Woodenbong pool

Wednesday - pool closed due to power outage. Essential Energy advise that the power supply will be reestablished today but the pool's filtration system has been shut down for more than 12 hours and the water quality will not be at an acceptable level for the pool to operate today.

Thursday pool closed

Friday opening hours extended to 7pm due to advertised heat wave conditions

Saturday opening hours extended to 7pm due to advertised heat wave conditions

Kyogle pool

Wednesday opening hours extended to 7pm due to advertised heat wave conditions

Thursday opening hours extended to 7pm due to advertised heat wave conditions

Friday pool closes 7.30pm (50m pool unavailable to public due to use by Kyogle Swim Club from 6pm to 7:30pm)

Saturday opening hours extended to 7pm due to advertised heat wave conditions

Sunday 50m pool unavailable to general public until approximately 4:30pm-5pm due to swimming club carnival

Bonalbo pool