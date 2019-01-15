Extended pool hours during heatwave
WITH temperatures predicted to heat up towards the end of the week, Kyogle Council will do its bit to help people stay cool by opening its public swimming pools for extended hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Kyogle and Bonalbo pools will remain open until 7pm on Thursday (the Woodenbong pool is closed Thursdays) and all three pools will open until 7pm on Friday and Saturday.
The council, in line with NSW Health's Beat the Heat guidelines, also is advising people to:
- Drink plenty of water
- Keep as cool as you can
- Take care of others, particularly the elderly, infants and children, people with a chronic medical condition and those who live alone.
For further information on how to beat the heat, go to the NSW Health website.