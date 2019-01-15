Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle Council will extend swimming pool hours to help the public cope with the heat.
Kyogle Council will extend swimming pool hours to help the public cope with the heat. Contributed
Weather

Extended pool hours during heatwave

15th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH temperatures predicted to heat up towards the end of the week, Kyogle Council will do its bit to help people stay cool by opening its public swimming pools for extended hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Kyogle and Bonalbo pools will remain open until 7pm on Thursday (the Woodenbong pool is closed Thursdays) and all three pools will open until 7pm on Friday and Saturday.

The council, in line with NSW Health's Beat the Heat guidelines, also is advising people to:

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Keep as cool as you can
  • Take care of others, particularly the elderly, infants and children, people with a chronic medical condition and those who live alone.

For further information on how to beat the heat, go to the NSW Health website.

More Stories

bonalbo heatwave kyogle council northern rivers weather public swimming pools
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

    premium_icon Man assaults woman, police before hiding under bed

    Crime A CASINO man elbowed a police officer to the face to avoid arrest.

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:47 AM
    First 'ladies only' chainsaw course roars into region

    premium_icon First 'ladies only' chainsaw course roars into region

    News It's not a feminist statement -- it's just about being practical

    • 15th Jan 2019 12:00 PM