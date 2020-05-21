Stay connected to Northern Star: top stories

Dear Valued Subscriber,

'We're not walking away': North Lismore Plateau developer

Earthworks at a development in North Lismore. Alison Paterson

A CONTROVERSIAL development planned for the North Lismore Plateau has been stopped in its tracks after a decade of agitation.

Community-led protests may have fallen on deaf ears, but Bundjalung Elders Council chairman Mickey Ryan has emerged triumphant from a "David and Goliath" legal battle mounted in the NSW Land and Environment Court. READ MORE

RED ZONES: The towns most at risk during COVID-19 outbreak

A UNSW study has revealed a number of towns across the Northern Rivers region are ‘red zones’ with residents at a higher risk of suffering severe symptoms if they contract coronavirus. Picture: iStock

A RECENT study has revealed a number of towns across the Northern Rivers region are 'red zones' with residents at a higher risk of suffering severe symptoms if they contract coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the statistics, residents in the 'red zone' surrounding Evans Head, are among the 1 per cent of Australians most vulnerable to the virus. READ MORE

$20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

Northern Rivers landlords are missing more than $20,000 in payments after the sudden closure of Century 21 in Ballina.

A GROUP of landlords who had their properties managed through Century 21 Ballina are seeking tens of thousands of dollars in missing payments.

The real estate agency closed suddenly in April under mysterious circumstances. READ MORE

IN SHOCK: Woman witnessed horror crash that killed partner

The scene on the Pacific Highway overnight. Picture: 9 NEWS

UPDATE 4.30pm: ONE of the men killed in last night's tragic crash on the Pacific Highway has been identified by family as Grafton father Stephen Edwards.

"Rest In Peace to a devoted father, son, brother and friend," his father, Noel Edwards, said on Facebook overnight.

"We love and miss you forever son." READ MORE

