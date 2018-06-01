'STAY BACK': Judge orders blue kimono man out of court

A SUPPORTER of Nimbin cannabis crusader Peter "The Rock” Till has been ordered from the District Court this morning after he repeatedly interrupted court proceedings.

Mr Till, 50, faced Lismore District Court for a pre-trial appearance this morning over cannabis cultivation charges.

He will face trial later this year.

Judge L Wells asked Mr Till - who was charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis in Nimbin in 2016 - to outline how he planned to challenge the Crown case when the matter goes to trial.

The accused represented himself in court but claimed he was "not Mr Till”.

"If you're not Mr Till, I'll have to revoke bail,” Judge Wells said.

While he repeated this line contesting his identity, Mr Till said he would be challenging evidence from an agronomist, the validity of the police search warrant and testing procedures relating to "how much THC was in (the plants)”.

"If it's under 1%, it's not cannabis, it's hemp,” Mr Till said.

"If it's under 1%, it's not illegal.”

Mr Till said he would also challenge "the authority of the state of NSW to override religious beliefs”.

Judge Wells asked if he would be prepared to lodge written submissions as part of the trial, but Mr Till said he would need to give oral submissions due to eye problems.

Mr Till was accompanied by a man in a blue kimono who repeatedly interrupted proceedings, before Judge Wells ordered him to be removed from the court room.

He left the public gallery and began to approach the bar table prior to this.

"Please stay back,” Judge Wells said.

"Don't approach the bar table.”

The matter was briefly stood down as Mr Till sought to find a replacement for a friend listed to accompany him when he reports to police, a requirement of his conditional bail.

Judge Wells said the purpose of this purpose of this appointment was to "ensure there are no issues that arise with police when he's going in to report”.

The court heard the friend who had been doing this was travelling overseas and Judge Wells approved another man to take his place.

The matter will go briefly back before the court on August 23 before the trial, which is listed for August 27.

Mr Till, who appeared to rub his belly in pain, said he was living with health problems, but hoped he would be well enough to attend court on those dates.

"I'm hoping to get it over and done with so I can proceed with my life,” he said.