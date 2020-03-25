Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock shot of Council Chambers at Mullumbimby. Picture: Patrick Hamilton
Stock shot of Council Chambers at Mullumbimby. Picture: Patrick Hamilton
News

Stay away from Byron council chambers, watch meeting online

Rebecca Fist
25th Mar 2020 5:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANT to watch the Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday?

You will need to do so from the comfort of your home.

It will be live streamed from 9am so that residents can stay abreast of council matters without putting their health, and the health of others at risk.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, several new protocols will be in place during the March 26 council meeting in the Mullumbimby Council Chambers.

Social distancing will be practised by Councillors and staff, spaced 1.5m apart, and others in attendance.

Members of the public who want to speak on a matter listed on the agenda will be invited into the meeting to address council and then leave again once councillors have asked any questions.

They will not be able to return and listen to the debate.

Members of the public who are not making a deputation will not be admitted to the council meeting for public health and safety reasons.

The agenda, minutes and audio recordings will be available via council’s website as normal.

coronavirusnorthernrivers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORE DETAILS: Queensland border closure rules explained

        premium_icon MORE DETAILS: Queensland border closure rules explained

        News AUTHORITIES have warned that "every vehicle coming across the border will be subject to scrutiny".

        Local ‘angel’ saves couple stuck in South Africa

        premium_icon Local ‘angel’ saves couple stuck in South Africa

        News THE Lismore residents are expected to land in Sydney later today.

        Looks like a lockdown: The empty streets of Casino

        premium_icon Looks like a lockdown: The empty streets of Casino

        News RVC mayor is proud of how his town is doing the right thing

        136 photos of the Northern Rivers' cutest kindy kids

        premium_icon 136 photos of the Northern Rivers' cutest kindy kids

        News Their first uniform, first school bag, first pair of shiny shoes