'Stay away ferals': MP slams activists' Coast protest plans

THE poster boy of "civil disobedience" group, Extinction Rebellion has predicted their disruptive protests will soon hit the Sunshine Coast, but one local MP has given them a stern warning.

"Stay away ferals," was the message LNP's Jarrod Bleijie had for the group which has made headlines around the world for their antics.

They include blocking major roads and cementing their arms into barrels to stop coal trains. Their goal is to bring attention to the "climate emergency" they believe will lead to the extinction of life as we know it.

Arguably the most well-known member of the group, Eric Serge Herbert, was arrested along with four other comrades in June after they super-glued themselves to a road in the Brisbane CBD.

Since then the Sunshine Coast raised 20-year-old been fined more than $2000 for various offences committed at Extinction Rebellion events and is currently on bail for an alleged public nuisance offence.

The events - which have become the bane of commuters, taxi drivers and business owners - could soon hit the Sunshine Coast according to Mr Herbert and fellow member, Tom Howell, 28.

Some of their protests have attracted thousands of people and 1700 people have already registered as 'interested' to a Brisbane event on August 6.

"As the group grows there could be some disruptions (on the Sunshine Coast)," said Mr Howell, who was also arrested and charged during an event.

"No one likes being the one responsible for holding people up for work, but it's something we have to do."

"I reckon the Sunshine Coast is ready to participate," Mr Herbert added.

While the pair see their civil disobedience as a necessary evil, Mr Bleijie said the group was "not welcome on the Sunshine Coast".

"Queenslanders are sick and tired of this sort of disruption and they want to be able to drop their kids off to school, go to work come home from work without these idiots getting in the way," he said.

"Everyone has the right to protest, but they can do it on the side of the street."

Mr Bleijie further stated he supported protesters being criminally charged for their actions and police "should use force".

The Coast chapter of Extinction Rebellion has been growing with a "training day" planned on August 3 ahead of a planned "Rebellion Day" in Brisbane which will "shut down" the city, according to the event's Facebook page.

When Mr Herbert was asked by the Daily if he'd be willing to be arrested again for the cause he replied, "Definitely".

"It's not pretty - it's something that is required if you understand the severity of the situation," he said.

"If you don't choose rebellion, you're choosing extinction."