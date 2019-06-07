SIDE HUSTLE: Stay at home mum Tamzin Young has thrown her business idea out to the inter webs and it's beginning to gain traction.

A STAY-at-home mum's innovative side hustle is already gaining popularity in the Lismore area after she revealed it on social media yesterday.

Tamzin Young is offering a grocery shopping and meal preparation service - perfect for the busy person or family who don't have the time or energy to cook.

The 27-year-old said the idea had slowly been fermenting as she began to notice her mum friends and friends living alone all wanted to eat healthy home cooked meals but just didn't have the time for it.

People make contact with Tamzin via Facebook or email to tell her what they would like, how many people they're feeding, when they need it by and she will do the rest.

"Life gets busy, I have a 14-month-old baby, I get it,” she said.

"This service is purely to help people. At this point in time I'm just a stay at home mum looking for some extra cash for me to get by. I like cooking and like being in the kitchen and it allows me to stay home with my baby.

"People pay for the groceries. I make a bulk dish and deliver and maybe they pay a small fee and all they have to do is re-heat it.”

Tamzin stated off by making simple pasta bakes and lasagne's in bulk to help out some of her friends.

"They just thrived off it,” she said.

"I asked my close friends and network if they could use the service as such and they told me to put it out on Facebook... I put it on the Lismore employment connections Facebook Page yesterday and I've had such good feedback and response which has been very shocking actually.”

"I can do things from roast, stews, soups, bakes, slow cooks, large pies, desserts, snacks, there's no limit. I will do whatever people want. I also specialise in vegetarian meals, coeliac safe, dairy free and and can supply to satisfy all dietary requirements.

"I am happy to travel for delivery if requested.

"Prices would variety depending on service but I can't stress enough that I am not in it for the money alone, sure it helps as I am a stay at home mother with a young child but I would like this to start booming and at this point just asking to be paid from what you find is a reasonable and what you can afford.”

Tamzin said the service could potentially fill a gap in the Lismore region but she hoped to extend the service throughout the region if it was well received.

"I just want to help people out,” she said.

"I know how good it is to have a good home cooked meal and know how hard it is to stand for hours to do that for your family.

"It's just me, it's not an official business, I don't have any insurance or an ABN, council cover, or a huge client base, I just simply want to help others... we will see how it goes.”