UPDATE: Moderate flooding along the Wilsons River at Lismore

Cars have been submerged by flood waters in Lismore.

Cars have been submerged by flood waters in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE 7am: HEAVY rainfall across the Wilson River catchment on Thursday has caused moderate flooding along the Wilsons River at Lismore after exceeding 7.2m.

While it is steady it is not expected to reach major flood levels at the moment.

Heavy rainfall across the Richmond River catchment on Thursday has also caused minor flooding along the Richmond River at Kyogle.

Floodwaters from the Wilsons River and the upper Richmond River has caused minor flooding at Coraki and Bungawalbyn, and minor flooding may occur at Woodburn.

Wilsons River:

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is likely to peak near 8.00 metres around midday Friday with moderate flooding.

Richmond River:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Kyogle, Coraki and Bungawalbyn Junction.

The Richmond River at Kyogle is expected to peak near 13.10 metres around 08:00 am Friday with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to peak near 4.80 metres Friday evening with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to peak near 3.80 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn may reach the minor flood level (3.20 m) Saturday morning.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

* Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

* Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

* Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

* Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

ORIGINAL STORY: NORTHERN Rivers NSW SES have warned residents to "stay alert but not alarmed" with severe weather not yet over.

The Wilsons River is at minor flood levels having reached 7.14m this morning just after 6am.

Moderate flood levels is when water exceeds 7.2m, which BOM predicts will happen this morning.

A severe weather warning issued for the Northern Rivers yesterday afternoon was cancelled last night.

>>>>>READ OUR THURSDAY WEATHER AND EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE.<<<<<

FLOOD WARNINGS

BOM last issued a warning at 3am today for Minor to Moderate Flood Warning for the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers

at Lismore, Kyogle, Coraki, Bungawalbyn Junction and Woodburn.

It is the fifth flood warning since yesterday and predicts moderate flooding likely for Lismore this morning.

"Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the Wilson River since 9am. As a result, minor flooding is occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore where moderate flooding is likely on Friday morning.

"Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Kyogle, Coraki and Bungawalbyn.

"Moderate flooding is also possible along the Richmond River at Coraki."

Wilsons River:

Moderate flooding is likely along the Wilsons River.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (7.20 m) around 05:00 am Friday. The river level may peak near 8.00 metres around 11:00 am Friday with moderate flooding.

Richmond River:

Minor to moderate flooding is possible along the Richmond River.

The Richmond River at Kyogle is likely to peak near 13.00 metres around 08:00 am Friday with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Coraki may reach the moderate flood level (5.00 m) Friday evening.

The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is likely to reach around 3.80 metres Friday evening with minor flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn may reach the minor flood level (3.20 m) Saturday morning.

The Brunswick River at Mullumbimby has fallen below the minor flood level.

Marshalls Creek:

The Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel peaked at 2.47 metres Tuesday afternoon with near minor flooding.

Brunswick River:

The Brunswick River at Mullumbimby has fallen below the minor flood level.

Minor flooding is no longer expected at Mullumbimby.

Flood Safety Advice:

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.

* Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.

* Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it under cover, away from areas likely to flood.

* Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.

* Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.

For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley 7.96 Steady 03:08 AM FRI 14/02/20

Teraenia Creek at The Channon 3.89 Steady 03:05 AM FRI 14/02/20

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale 8.46 Steady 03:08 AM FRI 14/02/20

Wilsons River at Eltham 8.76 Steady 03:03 AM FRI 14/02/20

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD) 7.53 Rising 03:08 AM FRI 14/02/20

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD) 8.17 Rising 03:08 AM FRI 14/02/20

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) 6.81 Rising 03:04 AM FRI 14/02/20

Richmond River at Wiangaree 10.00 Falling 02:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Richmond River at Kyogle 11.91 Rising 02:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge) 8.99 Rising 02:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Richmond River at Coraki 3.66 Rising 02:45 AM FRI 14/02/20

Myrtle Creek at Rappville 3.06 Steady 02:00 AM FRI 14/02/20

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction 3.20 Steady 02:45 AM FRI 14/02/20

Richmond River at Woodburn 2.40 Rising 02:45 AM FRI 14/02/20

SES ask everyone consider: