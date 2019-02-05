Stats reveal Lismore is growing, but 'CBD needs a boost'

While recent figures reveal growth in some sectors in the Lismore area, the mayor says more needs to be done to keep the CBD viable.

Kate O'Neill

DESPITE the devastating impact of the 2017 flood and the impact of the current drought, an independent report revealed the Lismore area is showing some positive signs of growth.

The new Lismore City Economic Profile on the region, which takes in 128, 956 ha, showed healthcare, education and retail are driving the Lismore economy.

But Mayor Isaac Smith said he's concerned about the state of the Lismore CBD.

More needs to be done to keep Lismore's retail and central business district viable, he said.

"I'm pleased to acknowledge the health and government sectors are helping to keep Lismore ticking over.

"My only main concerns for the year ahead are our retail business and how to boost our CBD.”

According to the data, as of June 2018, there were 23,595 jobs in Lismore City, a rise of 3.64 per cent in the previous 12 months, the highest number recorded in more than 15 years.

The data revealed 13,522 people - or 67.5 per cent of residents, choose to live and work in Lismore, while Lismore's unemployment rate is 5.84 per cent compared to the national rate of 5 per cent.

Cr Smith said he's encouraged by the data showing job creation.

Between one fifth and and quarter of all jobs are through the healthcare and social assistance sectors who provide 22.8 per cent of all job in the area.

While agriculture and forestry was the smallest job sector at 4.8 per cent, it had the largest number of total registered businesses, comprising 22.7 per cent of all total registered businesses, compared to 7.1 per cent in NSW.

Of the 4097 small business registered in Lismore, 460 are micro-businesses.

The median house value of a Lismore property is $377,312.

Lismore City's Gross Regional Product is estimated at $2.13 billion, which represents 0.4 per cent of the state's GSP (Gross State Product).

The Lismore City Economic Profile is derived from official data sources of information including the Australian Bureau of Statistics, as well as from economic modellers, NIEIR.