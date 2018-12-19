Stats reveal the danger in Queensland prisons

A prison guard has been flown to a Brisbane hospital for treatment following a serious assault at Woodford Correctional Centre. Picture: Lachie Millard

AS prison officers threaten to walk out on strike across Queensland, statistics have revealed the number of dangerous incidents in the state's prisons.

Monthly data released by the Queensland Government shows there were 21 overall assaults on staff by prisoners in September this year, the latest statistics available.

There were 147 assaults by prisoners on prisoners that month and another 33 serious assaults.

There were also two deaths by suicide.

The rate of assault by prisoners against prisoners was up slightly compared to the month before. In August, there were 132 assaults and 21 serious assaults.

There were also a total 25 assaults on staff that month across all of Queensland's prisons.

The month before that, in July, there were 26 assaults on staff and one serious assault on a staff member.

There were also 224 assaults by prisoners on their fellow prisoners and another 25 serious assaults.

The rates of assaults have been steadily increasing since the first monthly statistics release in August 2013.

That data shows there were 9 overall assaults on staff members by prisons in August 2013.

A year later in August 2014, there were 20 assaults against staff across all classifications.

And in August 2015, there were 17 assaults against staff members.

Prison assaults, both on staff and on prisoners, have been recognised as an increasing danger in Queensland's crowded correctional centres.

A Woodford Correctional Centre officer is recovering in hospital after he was savagely bashed by an inmate who wanted to move to a single cell by himself, instead of a double-up cell on Tuesday.

His fellow officers have handed Minister for Corrections Mark Bailey a list of demands to address the rising violence inside packed prisons.

There are now more than 9000 inmates held in Queensland jails.

Woodford Correctional Centre holds an estimated extra 500 people above its capacity.

A recent report by the Crime and Corruption Commission found the overcrowding, which has been worsening since 2012, increased the risk of corruption.

"The CCC is of the view that alleviating prison overcrowding is essential to reducing corruption risk and corruption in Queensland prisons," the Tasforce Flaxton report said.