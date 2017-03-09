27°
Statistics come back to bite 'wannabe' snake handlers

Claudia Jambor
| 9th Mar 2017 6:58 AM
ARMED with a deadly bite and ability to attack in the blink of an eye, these predators are some of the most dangerous in the world.

And they live right here on the Northern Rivers.

Eastern Brown and rough-scaled snakes inject a pungent venom that can kill within minutes if left untreated.

NSW Ambulance data revealed paramedics treated 180 patients across the state for suspected snake bites over the spring-summer period, from September 1, 2016 to February 28.

During that time, paramedics treated 44 patients for suspected snake or spider bites in the Northern Rivers.

Byron Bay Snake Patrol's George Ellis, a snake handler of more than 20 years experience, has caught more than 4000 brown snakes.

He said he isn't surprised by the statistics.

"People don't appreciate the inherent risk of dealing with these creatures,” Mr Ellis said.

In 20 years, Mr Ellis has caught more than 4000 brown snakes.

Mr Ellis said public awareness campaign about snakes shadow in comparison to those about other predators such as sharks.

"They tell you about sharks and this and that but not about snakes,” Mr Ellis said.

Southern Cross University Associate Professor in tourism studies, Kevin Markwell said warning signs about snakes exist at some beaches and parkland around the North Coast.

But he said steps to treat a snake bite can be overlooked.

"Generally, tourists around here have a heightened awareness (about snakes) but whether or not they know what to do (to treat a snake bite) is another thing,” Assoc Prof Markwell said.

He said better use of mobile apps to communicate snake information would be more effective in engaging the general public.

WIRES Northern Rivers vice chairperson and snake handler, Lib Ruytenberg said a large number of people bitten are those trying to kill or handle the snake.

Although snakes are prevalent in the spring-summer seasons, WIRES Northern Rivers vice chairperson and snake handler, Lib Ruytenberg said people must remain vigilant as the reptiles remain active well into the colder months.

She said a large percentage of those bitten by snakes are those who are trying to kill or handle the snake.

Lecturer at Southern Cross University, Dr David Newell noted snakes and all other fauna are protected under the National Parks Act.

"The reality is they are protected fauna so (people) should be leaving them alone,”

"If you interfere with fauna you could face a fine,”

Dr Newell cited "unlucky” cases where people, such as hikers, are bitten by accidentally stepping on snakes.

Topics:  northern rivers environment northern rivers health nsw ambulance snake bite snakes spiders

