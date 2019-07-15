State’s worst drivers get licences back in major blunder

c c c c c c

SOME of the state's worst drivers have wrongly been handed their licences back after a series of embarrassing blunders by magistrates, The Daily Telegraph can reveal.

Drivers involved in high-speed police pursuits, a serial drink driver and three whose records were so bad they had been declared habitual offenders mistakenly had applications to quash their disqualification periods rubber stamped by courts across the state.

Road safety campaigner Harold Scruby on Sunday said courts needed to realise that a driver's licence was a privilege, not a right.

"Anyone who behaves like this on the road is going to kill someone and the magistrates are handing them a licence to do that, to kill," Mr Scruby, head of the Pedestrian Council of Australia, said.

One of the drivers, plumber and male model Romeo Le Thorn, 34, had been banned from holding a licence until 2047 but told Murwillumbah Local Court he had been leaving at 5am to walk to work.

Scaffolder Jamie Hooper, 29, had been jailed for driving at speeds up to 230km/h on the Hume Highway while being pursued by a police helicopter but his driving ban was slashed by two years at Bankstown Local Court.

Demolition worker Dean Keith Culpan, 51, whose shocking record includes two high-range drink-driving convictions, three mid-range drink-driving convictions and driving recklessly in a police pursuit, had his ban cut by more than two years despite being called a "ratbag" by the magistrate.

"Hello Mr Culpan. Oh my God, weren't you a ratbag, back last century," Magistrate Jennifer Giles told him in Parramatta Local Court.

Culpan, of Auburn, who had been banned until April 2022, told the court no one had been hurt during the police pursuit and his boss had offered him the chance to drive a truck.

"Well, I guess you're worth a risk, Mr Culpan," Magistrate Giles said.

The drivers were allowed back on the roads despite all of them having been convicted of a serious driving offence that barred them from even applying to a court to have their disqualification periods quashed.

The stuff-ups were revealed when police alerted Roads and Maritime Services after noticing one man, Daniel Northcott aka Coleman, should not have been ruled by a court to be eligible to apply for a licence. The 26-year-old had never previously held a licence but had still been involved in a police pursuit.

When a driver applies for a disqualification period to be quashed, the RMS is informed and advises the courts whether they are eligible.

The service launched an investigation into all 194 drivers who they had told the courts were ineligible between October 2017 and November 2018. It discovered that six had been successful.

The RMS then applied to the Supreme Court for the decisions to be revoked, in a case that revealed the mistakes made in six courts by six different magistrates.

Supreme Court Judge Monika Schmidt was critical of the way the courts had dealt with the applications and said there was a "real public interest" in the cases.

She overturned each of the six decisions, meaning the driving bans were reinstated.

Justice Schmidt said the courts had no jurisdiction to even hear the applications, "let alone" quash the disqualifications, and said the reasons given by the magistrates in every case were "inadequate".

The six, who also include habitual traffic offenders Ali Touba, 31, and mother-of-six Jodi Farrell, 41, were all ineligible under section 221D of the Roads Transport Act to apply for their disqualification period to be cut.

That section precludes applications from drivers who have at any time been involved in police pursuits or predatory driving or who have caused death, grievous bodily harm or wounding while using a motor vehicle.

Farrell, of Raymond Terrace, had a 2003 conviction for aggravated driving causing grievous bodily harm where alcohol was involved.

On Sunday, she said the court had taken her licence off her again and she had to travel over seven hours a day on public transport to her job.

Le Thorn has two convictions for police pursuit offences, the most recent in 2015 for which he was sentenced to 18 months' jail.

The RMS now manually checks every application to quash a disqualification period in order to close the loophole, the Supreme Court was told.