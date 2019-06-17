Bold plan to hold Adani to account on jobs promises

ROCKHAMPTON MP Barry O'Rourke plans to hold Adani to the hundreds of jobs it has locked in for the Rockhampton community.

Mr O'Rourke called on regional councils to establish a register of local workers employed by the Adani project.

He said the people of Rockhampton deserved transparency around how the benefits of the mine project were being distributed, especially if ratepayer money was being spent.

"Reportedly Adani says it will create 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs and has assured us most of them will go to people in Rockhampton and Townsville," he said.

"We need to make sure we keep track of those jobs and where they go."

He said there should be a register of every job created in Rockhampton by the mine.

"Adani and its supporters have made a promise to the people of Rockhampton, now it's time to ensure they deliver on that promise in a transparent way," Mr O'Rourke said.

Memeber for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke. Allan Reinikka ROK071118aorourke

Upon last week's approval of the groundwater plan, Adani chief executive Lucas Dow cemented the job promise.

"The project will deliver 1,500 direct and 6,750 indirect jobs during ramp-up and construction, with Rockhampton and Townsville the primary hubs for employment," he said.

"Throughout the past eight years regional Queenslanders have been beside us every step of the way and we thank them for their ongoing support.

"We're ready to start work on the Carmichael project and deliver the jobs these regions so badly need."

Earlier in the week Mr O'Rourke's Queensland Labor colleagues also made calls to hold the mine to account.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk addressed Parliament about Adani last week, saying she expected the mine to "live up to the promise".

"They have promised Queensland these jobs are to be local - I expect Adani to," she said.

"I have every confidence the people of northern and Central Queensland will hold them to that promise too."