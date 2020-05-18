Menu
Health

State’s borders could remain shut until September

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
18th May 2020 9:17 AM
QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is maintaining a stern stance on the state's border closures, saying interstate travel restrictions are likely to continue until September.

Queensland is set to review its border closures at the end of May, however, speaking to ABC radio this morning, Ms Palaszczuk said that relaxed border restrictions were still a while away.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the media during a press conference at the Farm House cafe in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England)
"I have to get the advice of the chief health officer," she told the ABC.

"I would say that things would look more positive towards September,"

"Having said that, I don't want to rule anything out."

It follows NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian urging Queensland to open its borders last weekend and Queensland recording no new coronavirus cases yesterday.

However, Ms Palaszczuk told Sunrise this morning that Queensland wouldn't take any chances.

"Whilst there's community transmission in Sydney and Melbourne my chief health officer is going to be very reluctant to open those borders," she said.

"We will be reviewing those border restrictions at the end of each month."

"I will give you that advice at the end of May as quickly as possible."

"Fingers crossed towards the end of the year we will be seeing southerners return to our glorious sunshine state."

Originally published as State's borders could remain shut until September

