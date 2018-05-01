State success for six Lismore Kart Club drivers

SPEED DEMONS: Jake Santin in kart 17. He was one of six Lismore drivers compete in state championships in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

SPEED DEMONS: Jake Santin in kart 17. He was one of six Lismore drivers compete in state championships in Coffs Harbour at the weekend. SUPPLIED

SIX drivers from the Lismore Kart Club took part in the first round of the New South Wales state championships in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.

These young drivers aged between 7-12 years raced against some of the best drivers from across the state and a contingent from Queensland.

The Lismore youngsters showed off their ability on the dry track as well as their skills they required to drive under very wet conditions.

The Cadet 9 class had a field of eight competitors and even though the class was small the competition was fierce.

Pocket rocket Jake Santin finished with a well warned second place with James Cittolin coming sixth after a couple of spins in the wet.

The Cadet 12 class was the field of the day with some 24 karts and these drivers also had to come to grips with a very wet and slippery conditions plus the large field.

The final placings were Kye Sufolk in fourth with Jakob Scott sixth , Braith Santin in 16th and Drew Bidner in 19th place.

All these drivers represented their club and Lismore themselves as well ,they should be very proud of their achievements at this level of competition.

The Lismore Kart Club is coming off one of its biggest events of the year after holding the Young Guns championships earlier this month.

The clubs next race meeting will be held on May 13 and drivers are encouraged to bring their parents along to enjoy Mother's Day.