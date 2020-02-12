State-of-the-art health facility opens

Evans Head Health One manager Leanne Friis talks to MP Christopher Gulaptis at the opening of the Evans Head Health One facility.

A BRAND new HealthOne community medical facility was officially opened yesterday in Evans Head.

The ceremonial ribbon was cut by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, a mere 10 months after building commenced in April 2019.

Mr Gulaptis said the state-of-the art $6 million facility would assist those at every stage of ailment or recovery, including those who may consider themselves too healthy for a doctor.

“This is a new model of delivering health services to communities. It’s about preventive health and delivering allied health services. It is something that I would encourage the people of lower Richmond to actually use so that they can stay fit and healthy and stay out of hospital.,” Mr Hogan said.

He said historically, the way people have dealt with health issues is “if you’re sick, you go to the doctor, if you’re even more sick, you go to a hospital. But now there are other options people can look to which can improve their health condition”.

“If you’ve got something like a backache, which you can live with but is still difficult, you can come here.”

MP Christopher Gulaptis and Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow try out the new bikes at the Evans Head Health One facility.

Physiotherapist David Bowles said that the new facilities were “amazing” and would be an asset to the community due to their superior quality and convenience.

“In this area, we’ve had the services, but this new centre can be a central hub where lots of visiting services can come perhaps more regularly.”

HealthOne provides patients access to a variety of skilled professionals, such as Mr Bowles, who provides a generalist physio service.

Evans Head HealthOne physiotherapist David Bowles is excited to work with patients in the new facility.

The new facility features a dual consult room, with one way mirrored glass, and an ultra-modern teleconference room, allowing patients to consult with specialists nationwide.

Mr Gulaptis praised Richmond Valley Council and the Living Museum for their co-operation which enabled Health to acquire the land.

“I think that the way the council and the living museum worked cooperatively together to find a new location for the museum really cut the red tape and saw the building being able to be finished in ten months.

“It just shows the amazing things we can deliver for the community when we all work together.”

The HealthOne facility will be opened to the public next week.