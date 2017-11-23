State-of-the-art health facility for our region

Community members and officials outside the new Coraki Campbell HealthOne facility. Evans Head will soon get one of the facilities.

EVANS Head and Ocean Shores will benefit from a $100 million funding boost to out-of-hospital care.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro and Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced the NSW Government is building eight new one-stop shop health facilities with the funding.

Evans Head will get one of the new HealthOne facilities that Mr Barilaro said bring together General Practitioners with community health and other health professionals under the one roof.

An existing HealthOne facilities at Ocean Shores will undergo an IT upgrades.

"The NSW Government is delivering on our election promise to provide state-of-the-art health facilities and services for patients both inside and outside of hospital,” Mr Barilaro said.

"These one-stop shops will not only make seeing doctors and other health professionals easier by bringing services closer to home, but will greatly improve health outcomes in vulnerable communities, particularly in regional and remote areas.”

Mr Hazzard said several of these projects are located outside of metropolitan Sydney, further demonstrating the Government's commitment to delivering better health care to regional NSW.

"We are building brand new HealthOne centres in areas including the Blue Mountains, Northern NSW, Far West NSW, Mid North Coast, Port Stephens and two in the Illawarra, as well as refurbishing many more, greatly enhancing primary health care services for thousands of patients in the regions,” Mr Hazzard said.

Up to $5 million will also be spent on upgrading information and communications technology and software in Far West NSW, the Mid North Coast, Nepean Blue Mountains, Northern NSW and South West Sydney local health districts.