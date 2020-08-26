State-of-the-art gear for our hardworking fireys

FROM house fires to Hazmat incidents, car crashes to assisting paramedics, our firefighter first responders are on call every moment of every day to put themselves between disaster and the community.

So they deserve the very best when it comes to protecting themselves while on the job.

NSW Fire & Rescue has announced the rollout of new and improved structural firefighting uniforms.

Lismore station officer Ian Grimwood and leading firefighter Adam Cormick were happy to show off their new gear, which is being delivered across the state.

But before Mr Grimwood could begin this interview, the alarm sounded and the platoon on duty calmly donned their new personal protective clothing, jumped in the pumper and headed off to attend a possible structural fire.

ACTION STATIONS: Before the crew from Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Fire Station could be photographed for this article, they attended a call-out to an incident which turned out to be a false alarm. Photo: Alison Paterson

But the crew soon returned to the station ‒ it was a false alarm.

Mr Grimwood said the new gear will provide more protection and comfort, were heavy-duty but lightweight, with padded knees.

“Our latest personal protection clothing has enhance carcinogenic protection for firefighters,” he said.

“This allows us to do our job in extreme conditions.”

FRNSW Commissioner, Paul Baxter, said new PPC allowed for enhanced mobility and coverage.

“They also feature a customised moisture barrier, which helps prevent steam burns and keeps firefighters dry while on the job,” he said.

“Current uniforms have served FRNSW firefighters well, but as new technologies and standards emerge, we must ensure that firefighters have the best protection possible.”

Police and Emergency Services Minister, David Elliott, stressed the importance of the new uniforms to ensure the safety of firefighters.

“Fire and Rescue NSW is one of the largest urban fire and rescue services in the world and is the busiest in Australia,” he said.

“It is so vital that our firefighters are equipped with uniforms that will provide the best possible protection.”