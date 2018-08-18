Menu
STENGTHENING LINES: Hazard reduction by the RFS on the Gwydir Highway.
STATE OF EMERGENCY: Help is here for Clarence

Caitlan Charles
18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THE CLARENCE Valley has been declared in a localised state of emergency by the Rural Fire Service Commissioner.

The state of emergency, or a Section 44, is declared when a district experiences severe fire conditions that cannot be managed without drawing in extensive resources from other areas.

This declaration allows the Clarence Valley access to any or all firefighting personnel and equipment from across the state at no cost to the Rural Fire Service.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly to control the spread of fires in the Valley.

With firefighters from outside the area coming to the Clarence to lend local brigades a hand, teams have taken advantage of milder conditions to help reduce hazards and prepare for possibly worse conditions this weekend.

 

Hazard reduction is still occurring along the Gwydir Highway.
Yesterday firefighters were set to continue work through the night with about 10 fires currently burning across the Clarence Valley.

Westerly winds are expected today at 15 to 20km/h and similar conditions are expected tomorrow.

Fires are burning at Winegrove, Upper Companhurst, Cangai, Bom Bom State Forest, Mororo, Fine Flower, Baryulgil, Coutts Crossing, Ewingar, Kremnos and Glenreagh.

The bushfire burning on the Gwydir Highway near Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie has been a focus for firefighters over the past few days, and they are still working to consolidate containment lines.

NSW Health has released a smoke hazard warning for Valley residents, advising people with respiratory conditions to stay in doors.

 

Hazard reduction is still occurring along the Gwydir Highway.
Acting Director of Public Health North Coast, Greg Bell, said children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of excessive smoke.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice," Mr Bell said.

