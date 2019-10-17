Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Jackie Trad. Picture: Glen Hunt/AAP
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Jackie Trad. Picture: Glen Hunt/AAP
Politics

State moves ahead with treaty plan

by Sonia Kohlbacher
17th Oct 2019 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OFFICIAL talks of a treaty that could deliver better housing and health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Queensland are under way.

The first in a series of community consultation sessions will take place in Cairns today as the State Government moves ahead in its plans to reach a treaty with First Nations people.

"This is a conversation we hope will go some way to righting the wrongs of the past and setting the foundation for a new and just relationship," Jackie Trad, Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships told parliament today.

"Queensland is ready for this conversation and now is our time to talk treaty as we walk together on this journey grounded in voice, treaty and truth."

The State Government outlined plans towards a treaty with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people in July, with the aim for greater self-determination in indigenous communities.

Ms Trad said it was time for the truth about the state's ancient history and colonisation to be told as part of steps towards a shared and inclusive future.

Consultation sessions are being led by the independent Eminent Panel and Treaty Working Group.

first nations people indigenous treaty jackie trad state government

Top Stories

    Woman accused of stabbing teacher 'ready for discharge'

    premium_icon Woman accused of stabbing teacher 'ready for discharge'

    Crime THE 32-year-old is alleged to have stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.

    Pair to be arraigned over alleged fatal street assault

    premium_icon Pair to be arraigned over alleged fatal street assault

    Crime Men facing manslaughter allegations expected to face trial

    977 lightning strikes, but only a sprinkling of rain

    premium_icon 977 lightning strikes, but only a sprinkling of rain

    Weather A storm which passed over Northern Rivers was mostly a light show

    PICTURES: Dramatic sea rescue off North Coast

    premium_icon PICTURES: Dramatic sea rescue off North Coast

    News A 41-year-old man had to be winched off a cruise ship