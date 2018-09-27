Pressure on State to fund aircon heats up

THE State Government is not likely to step in to fund airconditioning in schools in Brisbane, despite a 370-strong petition from Camp Hill parents.

State Member for Chatsworth Steve Minnikin tabled the petition in Parliament last Thursday calling for funding to aircondition classrooms at Camp Hill State Infants and Primary School.

Mr Minnikin said the school's P&C raised $35,000 to aircondition Prep and Special Education classrooms and the State had to step in to provide the $25,000 required to aircondition the remaining 10 rooms for Grades 1 and 2.

"I urge the Minister, listen to the united voice of the community who are crying out for support," Mr Minnikin said.

"It is quite simple: the Minister must prove she's providing the best learning environment for our students."

Education Minister, Grace Grace said the Government was spending $21 million on airconditioning in Queensland state schools - $16 million for upgrades and replacement and a further $5 million for maintenance

She said more than 380 state schools in the hottest parts of the state already had airconditioning installed, but the Government was not about to extend the program to Brisbane.

"Outside the Cooler Schools Zone, schools make decisions in consultation with their community about air-conditioning," Ms Grace said.

"There are no current plans to review the Cooler School Zone policy although we will continue to work with school communities to assist with airconditioning measures."