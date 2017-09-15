State govt should appoint administrator for Lismore: LETTER

One letter writer says not enough has been done to help businesses in the Lismore CBD after the flood.

One letter writer says not enough has been done to help businesses in the Lismore CBD after the flood. Marc Stapelberg

HERE we are, over five months on from the devastating Lismore flood and the 'heart' is still bleeding from the lack of visitors, customers and clients, mainly due to the council's total neglect of the CBD since the original clean-up.

Roads, footpaths, car parks and even pedestrian crossings are still in need of repair and cleaning, let alone any new improvements to entice people back into town.

Ratepaying businesses and landlords must be very disappointed with the council's lack of support and input into the full recovery of this iconic Northern Rivers city.

The introduction of a number of disconnected cycle paths are a hindrance to traffic and too dangerous for bike riders to use, preferring footpaths or roads instead, with not a cyclist to be seen on them since their inception.

Councillors seem to be more concerned about their individual political agendas than attending to core local government responsibilities.

Perhaps it is time for the State Government to consider appointing an administrator if this organisation can't get its priorities right and really give some love back to the 'heart' of Lismore.

P Russell,

Ballina.