State candidate says it's 'time for a change'

ENVIRONMENTAL lawyer, farmer and local resident, Sue Higginson has been announced as the Greens candidate for Lismore for the 2019 State Election.

"I'm humbled and very excited to be endorsed as the Greens' candidate for the seat of Lismore at the 2019 State Election,” Sue Higginson said.

"I am looking forward to continuing my track record of standing up for communities across NSW, taking on the big issues, findings solutions and working in the public interest.

"Our previous Greens candidate Adam Guise came within a handful of votes of winning the last State Election, so I'm proud to continue his good workwith the community.”

She said it was time for a change in the seat of Lismore.

"The Nationals are a party of the past who left the farm a long time ago to look after big business, with policies that serve the wrong interests across the state.

"As we saw with Coal Seam Gas, if the community had not rallied together and stood up, the Nationals would have happily sold out our region.”

She said a new vision was needed for a fairer and livable future for our communities.

"The Greens have that vision and are currently making a big difference in Government at all levels.

"We stand on a platform of sustainability and fairness and we are informed by science and evidence.”

She said as an environmental lawyer for EDO NSW, she stood up for farmers and communities around the state and across the region fighting to protect their rights to farm and protect our precious places.

She said she was no stranger to Macquarie Street having spent many hours advising Members of Parliament from all parties about the meaning of our laws and how they will impact on the daily lives of the community.

"The role of an MP is to represent their community and to make laws for the state.

"I know what good laws look like and I know how laws impact on communities and our environment.”