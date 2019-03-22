Start up could make composting a fashionable eco-trend

CARE: Spell & the Gypsy Collective staff Lulu Ewing and Caitlin Fine working on their Subpod.

CARE: Spell & the Gypsy Collective staff Lulu Ewing and Caitlin Fine working on their Subpod.

FROM an inventor's shed in the Byron Bay Industrial Estate, to homes, businesses and eco-villages around the world, Andrew Hayim De Vries' Subpod is is hoping to have as big of an impact.

After eight years of product development and testing, the crowdfunding campaign kicks off this Thursday.

The Subpod redefines composting.

Mr De Vries designed the semi-subterranean composting system to prevent food waste from being disposed of in landfill, where it rots and becomes a significant source of methane, a greenhouse gas with 21 times the global warming potential of carbon dioxide.

He is hoping Subpod can do for composting what local start up Flow Hive did for bees.

Its patent-pending design allows worms and microbes to move freely, transferring nutrients between the compost in the Subpod and the surrounding soil, so that Subpod owners need not.

Unlike traditional compost, the Subpod is odourless, doesn't harbour rats and flies, and removes roughly 80% of the workload as it doesn't require constant turning and soil distribution.

Above ground, it's lid doubles as an attractive wooden garden seat and it is simple to build into a raised garden bed or dig into an existing garden.

The Subpod is also stylish and already has the backing of high-profile fashion brands like Byron-born, Spell and Afends, with a custom built Subpod composting garden built at the Spell & the Gypsy Collective HQ last week.

In addition to this the Subpod has proven itself to be a successful community building tool in new eco-friendly developments, such as the Habitat live-work space in Byron Bay, with tenants having reported meeting for the first time around the shared pods and garden beds.

Compost Central is the 'parent company' to the Subpod.

CEO Saadi Allan, who worked closely with the inventors of Flow Hive, Cedar and Stuart Anderson, to turn their invention into an international success story, said he has high hopes for the new product.

"We hope to get 20,000 people composting with Subpod by the end of the year, turning their food waste into home grown vegetables instead of sending it to landfill."

"You just know when you're onto something that has the potential to become a global impact solution."

Subpod will be crowdfunding on Indiegogo from March 21 with special pre-order pricing for those who get in and back the campaign. There will also be a program available to pre-order a Subpod to donate to community garden projects around the world.

To find out more visit subpod.com.au.