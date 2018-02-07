New Era: High schools get a new name

An artist's impression of the new Ballina Coast High School.

THERE won't be any confusion, as far as public high schools in Ballina go any more.

In the start of a new era in education, there is now just one public high school in Ballina: Ballina Coast High School.

The new school is an amalgamation of the former Ballina High and Southern Cross School K-12, but the students of the new school are still studying at the Southern Cross campus until the Crane St super-school opens next year.

While the students combined last year, the old school names still existed while the transition took place.

The sense of history of hasn't been lost on the first captains of Ballina Coast High School.

"It feels good to be the first captains," said Mia Munro.

"We want to be good role models for the new school," said Kate Goodman.

Ironically, those captains won't ever have classes in the new school building - the captains will have completed their schooling.

However, they agreed they preferred their final school year had the least amount of disruption.