Start a choir with $7000

New grants to help start up senior choirs.

MUSICALLY minded Clarence and Richmond Valley seniors should consider applying for a grant of up to $7000 to start a choir.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said existing choirs could be eligible for a grants of up to $1000.

"Sing your Age is a $150,000 Liberals and Nationals NSW Government initiative designed to encourage more local seniors to rediscover the joy of singing,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"Seniors, particularly widows and widowers often struggle with social isolation and this is a great idea to include them with their peers.”

For more information about the Sing Your Age grants program or to apply for funding visit www.anca.org.au/facs-sing-your-age.

For assistance making an application contact the Australian National Choral Association on (03) 9254 1019, or email admin@anca.org.au .

Grant applications close on Friday August 18 2017 at 5pm.