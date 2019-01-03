Coachella 2019 line-up announced

Childish Gambino is set to take the stage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

THE line-up for the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has finally dropped. And as expected, it's filled to the brim with A-list performers.

The 2019 line-up features headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. Supporting artists include Khalid, Janelle Monae, The 1975, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Zedd and Wiz Khalifa.

However, there was a noticeable gap in the line-up. After months of speculation, rapper Kanye West is nowhere to be seen. Rumours of his appearance at the cult music festival began last year alongside whispers of Justin Timberlake and Childish Gambino.

TMZ reported that Kayne dropped from the line-up due to a disagreement on stage size and design. Allegedly, festival operator Goldenvoice refused to alter the stage to meet Kayne's demands, resulting in a fallout with the rapper.

This year's festival will take place from April 12-14, then again a week later from April 19-21.

Festival tickets go on sale on Friday, January 4 at 11am Pacific Standard Time (Saturday January 5 at 6am AEST).

For tickets and the full line-up, head to Coachella's website.