Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australian Open players reportedly forced into lockdown amid COVID scare
News

Stars shame horrid hotel quarantine food

by James Matthey
17th Jan 2021 1:50 PM

No wonder the world's best tennis players are complaining about being stuck in a hard 14-day lockdown.

Positive COVID-19 cases were detected on-board two planes carrying stars to Melbourne for next month's Australian Open, forcing nearly 50 players to quarantine inside their hotel room for the next two weeks.

Watch the ATP 250 World Tour exclusive on Fox Sports with Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

Initially the plan was for competitors to be allowed out for five hours a day to train but that quickly changed, prompting angry criticism from a host of players.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan thought she had it bad when she spotted a mouse running around inside her room and plenty of others are sharing their pain about having to live in lockdown for the next fortnight.

For most, the biggest problem is the food as multiple stars took to social media to question the quality of the grub being served up.

Here are a few Instagram updates from players crying foul about their meal options.

Fabio Fognini didn’t like the look of his salad.
Fabio Fognini didn’t like the look of his salad.

 

Pablo Carreno Busta was underwhelmed with his lunch.
Pablo Carreno Busta was underwhelmed with his lunch.

 

Corentin Moutet only needed one emoji to sum up his feelings.
Corentin Moutet only needed one emoji to sum up his feelings.

 

Marco Cecchinato wasn’t sure if he was really eating rice with coconut and mango for breakfast.
Marco Cecchinato wasn’t sure if he was really eating rice with coconut and mango for breakfast.

Some players weren't prepared to take a punt on hotel food and instead paid a little extra to order Uber Eats. Frenchman Benoit Paire and world No. 118 Damir Dzumhur both took a culinary trip to the Golden Arches to help ease the pain of being in quarantine.

Dzumhur only had one thing on his mind.
Dzumhur only had one thing on his mind.


Originally published as Stars shame horrid hotel quarantine food

More Stories

australia open editors picks hotel quarantine tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron Bay mansion loses one level after complaints

        Premium Content Byron Bay mansion loses one level after complaints

        News Being uber-wealthy doesn’t mean you get to build whatever you want in Byron Bay. Just ask business mogul Scott Didier.

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him

        News Police have sought to identify a man who may be able to assist them

        Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused in rehab, charges remain before court

        Crime Group charged with involvement in drug supply in the Byron region

        Man faces court after dangerous car chase across towns

        Premium Content Man faces court after dangerous car chase across towns

        Crime The chase went through Ballina, Alstonville, Lismore and Goonellabah.