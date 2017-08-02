21°
News

Stars set to dance for a cure

2nd Aug 2017 11:51 AM
The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors.
The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors. Samantha Poate

THE wait is over for the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017 which will be held this Saturday August 5 at the Lismore Workers Club.

The 11 local stars have now raised a combined total of almost $37,000 for Cancer Council NSW and this total is expected to grow before the event.

"The support shown to our stars and teachers and this event as a whole has been incredible,” Cancer Council NSW Community Relations Coordinator, Northern Rivers Abby Wallace said.

"Funds raised from the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer will help continue to fund programs and services in the local area including transport to treatment to get cancer patients to and from their appointments and the Cancer Council Information Service at St Vincent's Hospital, to name just few,” Ms Wallace said.

"It will also contribute to world class cancer research, bringing us all that much closer to finding a cure.”

A limited number of tickets for the show are still available on the top mezzanine level for the show only. Tickets are $35 can be purchased at the Lismore Workers Club on 6621 7401 or visiting their reception during business hours 9am to 5pm or book online at lismoreworkers.com.au/entertainment-bookings/

Doors open 6pm for a 6.45pm show start. The event promises to be a night full of fun and entertainment with friends and family and definitely not one to be missed.

For updates, follow the event on www.facebook.com/StarsofLismoredanceforcancer or donate to your favourite star at https://everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017.

Dance stars

Isaac Smith Mayor of Lismore Lismore City Council

Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer Mayor Isaac Smith from Lismore City Council and Angela Bontea from Sharp Dance practice their jazz routine for Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer event in August 2017.
Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer Mayor Isaac Smith from Lismore City Council and Angela Bontea from Sharp Dance practice their jazz routine for Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer event in August 2017.

Dr Adam Boyce Oncologist Oncology North Coast

Dr Adam Boyce and Serena Joy from the Arte Gitana Flamenco dance school are practising for the Cancer Councils Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer in June.
Dr Adam Boyce and Serena Joy from the Arte Gitana Flamenco dance school are practising for the Cancer Councils Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer in June. Supplied

Neil Marks Lismore City Councillor & radio presenter ZZZFM/2LM and Lismore City Council

Neil Marks and his dance teacher Demmee Cramp prepare for Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer.
Neil Marks and his dance teacher Demmee Cramp prepare for Stars of Lismore - Dance for Cancer. Contributed

John Allan Nurse Unit Manager St Vincent's Private Hospital

John Allan, a Nurse Unit Manager at St Vincent's Private Hospital and Megan Phillips Dance Academy in Lismore prepare for Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017.
John Allan, a Nurse Unit Manager at St Vincent's Private Hospital and Megan Phillips Dance Academy in Lismore prepare for Stars Of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017.

Marnie Johnston Journalist / Digital Producer The Northern Star

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.
Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Katrina Beohm Real Estate Agent and Owner Katrina Beohm Real Estate

Katrina Beohm from Katrina Beohm Real Estate alongside her dance partner Rhiannan Beardow, participating in the Stars of Lismore Dance For Cancer event.
Katrina Beohm from Katrina Beohm Real Estate alongside her dance partner Rhiannan Beardow, participating in the Stars of Lismore Dance For Cancer event. Contributed

Annette Reen Teacher St John's College Woodlawn

Stars of Lismroe - Dance for Cancer, Annette Reen has been fundraising and learning some new moves from dance instructor Robert Weis of Summerland Rockers.
Stars of Lismroe - Dance for Cancer, Annette Reen has been fundraising and learning some new moves from dance instructor Robert Weis of Summerland Rockers. PAUL TUTHILL PHOTOGRAPHY

Vanessa Knibbs Radiation Therapist Northern NSW Cancer Institute, Lismore

Stars of Lismore Dance For Cancer event to be held in August, profiling radiation therapist Vanessa Knibbs from Northern NSW Cancer Institute, Lismore and Sasha Fox and Danielle Sansom from The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company.
Stars of Lismore Dance For Cancer event to be held in August, profiling radiation therapist Vanessa Knibbs from Northern NSW Cancer Institute, Lismore and Sasha Fox and Danielle Sansom from The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company. Contributed PAUL TUTHILL PHOTOGR

Shane Hulbert Senior Fire Fighter Fire & Rescue NSW, Lismore Fire Station

Jacquie Connolly of Sendero Latino and Firie Shane Hulbert take part in Stars of Lismore: Dance For Cancer 2017.
Jacquie Connolly of Sendero Latino and Firie Shane Hulbert take part in Stars of Lismore: Dance For Cancer 2017.

Lauren Wild Transactional Banking Specialist Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer participants, Lauren Wild from Commonwealth Bank and Glen Curtis from Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore.
Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer participants, Lauren Wild from Commonwealth Bank and Glen Curtis from Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore.

Nathan White Owner / Manager Bank of Queensland

Nathan White will be counting his steps and his dollars as he raises funds for Dance For Cancer.
Nathan White will be counting his steps and his dollars as he raises funds for Dance For Cancer. Contributed

The 2017 line-up of Teachers:

The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore mentors.
The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore mentors. Samantha Poate

Angela Bontea Sharp Dance

Rhiannan Beardow Karen Ireland Dance Centre

Robert Weis Summerland Rockers Inc.

Megan Phillips Megan Phillips Dance Academy

Serena Joy Arte Gitana Flamenco

Demee Cramp JCDance

Jacquie Connolly Sendero Latino

Glen Curtis Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore

Roisin Francis Jump Shake Dance

Danielle Sansom & Jana Mitevski The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company

Cherie Small Roxie Rose Burlesque

VIP Judges:

. Kevin Hogan MP

. Thomas George MP

. Leah White

. Jenny Dowell

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cancer council nsw stars of lismore - dance for cancer

