Stars set to dance for a cure

THE wait is over for the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer 2017 which will be held this Saturday August 5 at the Lismore Workers Club.
The 11 local stars have now raised a combined total of almost $37,000 for Cancer Council NSW and this total is expected to grow before the event.
"The support shown to our stars and teachers and this event as a whole has been incredible,” Cancer Council NSW Community Relations Coordinator, Northern Rivers Abby Wallace said.
"Funds raised from the Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer will help continue to fund programs and services in the local area including transport to treatment to get cancer patients to and from their appointments and the Cancer Council Information Service at St Vincent's Hospital, to name just few,” Ms Wallace said.
"It will also contribute to world class cancer research, bringing us all that much closer to finding a cure.”
A limited number of tickets for the show are still available on the top mezzanine level for the show only. Tickets are $35 can be purchased at the Lismore Workers Club on 6621 7401 or visiting their reception during business hours 9am to 5pm or book online at lismoreworkers.com.au/entertainment-bookings/
Doors open 6pm for a 6.45pm show start. The event promises to be a night full of fun and entertainment with friends and family and definitely not one to be missed.
For updates, follow the event on www.facebook.com/StarsofLismoredanceforcancer or donate to your favourite star at https://everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017.
Dance stars
Isaac Smith Mayor of Lismore Lismore City Council
Dr Adam Boyce Oncologist Oncology North Coast
Neil Marks Lismore City Councillor & radio presenter ZZZFM/2LM and Lismore City Council
John Allan Nurse Unit Manager St Vincent's Private Hospital
Marnie Johnston Journalist / Digital Producer The Northern Star
Katrina Beohm Real Estate Agent and Owner Katrina Beohm Real Estate
Annette Reen Teacher St John's College Woodlawn
Vanessa Knibbs Radiation Therapist Northern NSW Cancer Institute, Lismore
Shane Hulbert Senior Fire Fighter Fire & Rescue NSW, Lismore Fire Station
Lauren Wild Transactional Banking Specialist Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Nathan White Owner / Manager Bank of Queensland
The 2017 line-up of Teachers:
Angela Bontea Sharp Dance
Rhiannan Beardow Karen Ireland Dance Centre
Robert Weis Summerland Rockers Inc.
Megan Phillips Megan Phillips Dance Academy
Serena Joy Arte Gitana Flamenco
Demee Cramp JCDance
Jacquie Connolly Sendero Latino
Glen Curtis Hooked On Swing Dancing Lismore
Roisin Francis Jump Shake Dance
Danielle Sansom & Jana Mitevski The Barefoot Gypsies Belly Dance Company
Cherie Small Roxie Rose Burlesque
VIP Judges:
. Kevin Hogan MP
. Thomas George MP
. Leah White
. Jenny Dowell