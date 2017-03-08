27°
Stars out to play in huge Snapper Rocks' swell

Daniel McKenzie
| 8th Mar 2017 3:05 PM
Sally Fitzgibbons hits the surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Sally Fitzgibbons hits the surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Scott Davis

Update: 4.30pm

One of our readers captured a great shot of television tower scaffolding set-up at Snapper Rocks being dismantled this afternoon.

 

Tweed Daily News reader Robert Farley captured this shot of Quiksilver Pro television tower scaffolding being temporarily dismantled after high seas had destabilised its base on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Tweed Daily News reader Robert Farley captured this shot of Quiksilver Pro television tower scaffolding being temporarily dismantled after high seas had destabilised its base on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Contributed

Erected ahead of next week's Quiksilver Pro, Robert Farley said high seas had buckled the scaffolding's base so much, it had become unstable.

More to come.

Original story:

WHILE the East Coast prepares to be hit by huge swells, business at Snapper Rocks is picking up with Australian superstar surfers Mick Fanning and Sally Fitzgibbons taking advantage of the best swells this summer.

Fanning and Fitzgibbons hit the water today as the famed break was awash with dozens of waveriders enjoying a strong - albeit rare - pulse of swell.

Heading into the World Surf League's season openers the Quicksilver and Roxy Pros - which begins next week - super swells are boosting expectations ahead of the popular event.

The anticipation has an air of familiarity about it with tropical cyclone Winston whipping up waves and similar excitement this time last year.

 

Surfers watch on as others take advantage of big surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Surfers watch on as others take advantage of big surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Scott Davis

Unfortunately, swells subsided significantly at the eleventh hour leading into 2016's events, and in a twist of fate, history is threatening to repeat again in 2017.

So are we looking at a big windfall for competitors and spectators alike, or just a simple case of cruel deja vu?

 

Coastalwatch has applauded the potential for conditions leading into the Pros, with swells set to light up breaks from the Sunshine Coast down to the NSW south coast, creating a perfect prelude for Tuesday with the world's top surfers beginning to arrive at Snapper Rocks.

"The great news is that it's one of those swells where more than just a handful of places will be good," Coastalwatch chief surf forecaster Ben Macartney said.

"The southwest wind bias means the benefits of the swell will lend focus to the points, but there will be many places firing."

 

Sally Fitzgibbons gives security a thumbs up at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Sally Fitzgibbons gives security a thumbs up at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Scott Davis

While 4-6ft surf has been breaking at Snapper today, the beauty is the best is yet to come.

"The major impact of this swell will hit on Friday because the low is moving slightly away from us right now," Coastalwatch's Nick Carroll said.

"Friday will see east-facing beaches and point breaks with southern protection looking great."

With an already decent swell building into an even greater swell as the week progresses, those heading to Snapper would be salivating at the prospect of a Fanning return and a swansong for Kelly Slater - writing the script for what could be the greatest Quiksilver Pro of them all in super swells.

But here's the bad part: looking ahead to Tuesday, Swellnet's Craig Brokensha posed the question: 'What can we expect when the Pros kick-off on Tuesday'?

His short answer: 'You should have been here last week'.

"Just like last year, come opening day we'll only be looking at small and fading leftovers for the start of the Quiksilver Pro," Brokensha said on swellnet.com

"It'll be clean but struggling to top 2ft Tuesday, and then it'll get smaller from there on."

 

Workers begin works on scaffolding at Snapper Rocks ahead of next week's Quiksilver Pro
Workers begin works on scaffolding at Snapper Rocks ahead of next week's Quiksilver Pro Scott Davis

As history tells us, all hope is not lost and surf god Huey most certainly works in mysterious ways.

But as professional surfers arrive to take advantage of pumping swells that have been called the best since last June, the time to enjoy it might be now, before history arrives to repeat.

