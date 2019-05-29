Stars on show in the NRRRL

Ballina fullback Oliver Regan has been a standout in NRRRL this season.

Oliver Regan, Ballina

Not just the best fullback but possibly the form player in the competition at the moment.

Regan has formed a lethal combination with five-eighth Jamie Lyon and has scored six tries in his last three games.

He switched to the centres last season to accommodate the returning Alex Grant but he shapes as one of the Seagulls' main attacking weapons this year.

Theo Hippi, Casino

Runs the ball as hard as anyone and is surprisingly one of the hardest players to bring down once he gets a run-up.

Hippi is in his second year at the club and looks more settled and consistent with the team around him.

His three-try effort against Kyogle was a highlight at the weekend and he is one of a handful at Casino who can come up with a big play when needed.

Blake Anderson, Kyogle

Returned home this season after playing on the Gold Coast for several years and has fit right in.

He can play centre but is currently leading the way in the forwards, helping the Turkeys to fifth on the ladder.

Kyogle has also been well served by centre Thomas McGrady, hooker Jayden Harley and winger Eddie O'Connor.

Rhys Carruth,

Mullumbimby

Scored one of the tries of the season with a long-range individual effort against Northern United earlier this month.

Carruth can play just about anywhere on the field and has found a spot on the wing but could just as easily play in the second row.

He comes in for the tough carries and has taken a lot of pressure off a team plagued by injuries.

Jamahal Roberts,

Northern United

Back at Northern United and in his preferred position at hooker after playing in the halves and fullback at Marist Brothers for the past two seasons.

Roberts is one of the Dirrawongs' longest-serving players and has rarely missed an NRRRL game since 2011.

United has also been well served by halfback Evan Hickling and second-rower Willo James.