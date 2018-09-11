Stars on show in the NRRRL grand final

WINNING FEELING: Tweed Coast lock Connor Hickey goes over for a try which sealed a 24-4 win over Ballina in the NRRRL grand final.

WINNING FEELING: Tweed Coast lock Connor Hickey goes over for a try which sealed a 24-4 win over Ballina in the NRRRL grand final. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Alex Grant, 8, He looked the most likely to spark something and was Ballina's best. Grant should have scored a try in the first half but it was called back for a forward pass.

Liam Anderson, 6, The talented winger also missed out on a try in the first half and had no real opportunities after that.

Dan Gibson, 6.5, He tackled well like he always does but hardly had the chance to get his hands on the ball.'

Oliver Regan, 7, Another strong ball runner that was well contained and didn't get the chance to make easy metres.

Rhys Riches, 6, Defended like a champion and did well against a team blessed with massive outside backs.

Kel Sheather, 6, He ran the ball more in the second half but was well contained.

Jess Perry, 6, The Raiders sent a lot of traffic his way which he was forced to defend. It took all the attacking energy out of the gutsy captain.

Nick Ritter, 6, A couple of errors but he still managed to get a few of his trademark offloads away after a nasty head clash early.

Andrew Battese, 7, Tough day at the office for the champion hooker and he made a few uncharacteristic errors in the process.

Dylan Montgomery, 7, Came out hard for his second stint on the field but probably spent too much time on the sideline when he came off.

Anthony Colman, 7, He ran the ball more in the second half and was chopped down by Raiders fullback Guy Lanston which saved a try.

Justin Shillingsworth, 6.5, He struggled with a shoulder injury but did everything he could against a relentless forward pack.

Michael Dwane, 7, Had his jersey torn almost completely off his body in the second half and kept fighting until the final siren.

TOTAL 86

Guy Lanston, 8, Kept himself busy at the back and helped the Raiders make easy metres on kick returns.

Daryl Brooks, 7, He has a few errors in him but he scored a crucial try just after half-time which got his side going.

Jack O'Brien, 8, His best game of the NRRRL finals. Determined and hard to bring down when he ran the ball

Jared De Thierry, 7, Playing out of position in the centres but did not look out of place. First grand final win since he got one at Byron Bay in 2008.

Justin King, 7, Not the fastest winger by any means but full of aggression and enthusiasm which helped lift his teammates.

Drew Lanston, 7.5, Didn't overplay his hand and set up some of the plays that led to Raiders tries.

Tahne Robinson, 8.5, Took control of the game in the second half and took Ballina out of it with his kicking. Casino junior and has a big future ahead of him.

Luke Campbell, 8, Runs the ball harder than any other front-rower in the competition and finished as strong as he started.

Dan Willoughby, 8 , Picked his spots better in this game and took them beyond two converted tries when he crossed from close range in the second half.

Daniel Ross, 7.5, Started at fullback this season and didn't look out of place playing front-row in a grand final.

Kalani Hensby, 7.5, He went under the radar this season after he was the Raiders best forward last year. Missed out on a try early but kept working hard.

Scott McLennan, 7.5, Late inclusion into the starting team and it paid dividends when he scored a try in the opening minutes.

Cory Blair, 8, Big game experience and did a good job containing the Seagulls key forwards.

TOTAL 99.5